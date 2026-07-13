Palkhi processions: Traffic curbs on Pune–Pandharpur, Baramati routes till July 15

Traffic restrictions will be in force on key stretches of the Pune–Pandharpur (National Highway 965) and Pune–Baramati routes from July 13 to July 15, as the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession passes through Pune district.

The annual Wari pilgrimage of devotees of the deity Vitthal began with the departure of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s Palkhi from Alandi on July 8 and Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s Palkhi from Dehu on July 7. The two Palkhis entered Pune city on July 9, halted in the city till July 10, and resumed their onward journey towards Pandharpur on July 11. They are scheduled to reach Pandharpur on July 24, ahead of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations on July 25. The Palkhis are processions carrying the paduka, or revered symbolic footwear, of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. They begin their three-week-long journeys from the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi and culminate in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has imposed temporary traffic diversions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to ensure the safe movement of lakhs of Warkaris(pilgrims).