Palkhi processions: Traffic curbs on Pune–Pandharpur, Baramati routes till July 15

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Traffic restrictions will be in force on key stretches of the Pune–Pandharpur (National Highway 965) and Pune–Baramati routes from July 13 to July 15, as the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession passes through Pune district.
The annual Wari pilgrimage of devotees of the deity Vitthal began with the departure of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s Palkhi from Alandi on July 8 and Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s Palkhi from Dehu on July 7. The two Palkhis entered Pune city on July 9, halted in the city till July 10, and resumed their onward journey towards Pandharpur on July 11. They are scheduled to reach Pandharpur on July 24, ahead of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations on July 25. The Palkhis are processions carrying the paduka, or revered symbolic footwear, of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. They begin their three-week-long journeys from the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi and culminate in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has imposed temporary traffic diversions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to ensure the safe movement of lakhs of Warkaris(pilgrims).
From 5 am on July 13 until 11 pm on July 15, all vehicles travelling from Pune towards Jejuri, Satara and Phaltan via Saswad will not be allowed to use the Jejuri route. Such traffic will be diverted via Saswad–Narayanpur–Kapurhol to Satara and Phaltan, or through Saswad–Veer Phata–Parinche–Veer–Wathar Colony towards Lonand. During the same period, vehicles travelling from Pune to Baramati via Jejuri will be diverted through Saswad–Pargaon Memane–Pisarve–Supa.
The route from Jejuri towards Satara, Phaltan and Lonand will also remain closed from 5 am on July 13 until 11 pm on July 14 at Belsar Kothale Chowk and Pargaon Memane Chowk. Vehicles will be diverted via Kothale–Nazare–Kala Odha–Morgaon or Nazare–Pandeshwar–Supa–Morgaon. From 5 pm on July 13 until 10 pm on July 14, traffic heading from Belsar towards Jejuri, Satara, Phaltan, Lonand and Baramati will be diverted through Belsar–Nazare–Kala Odha–Morgaon–Nira–Lonand–Satara.
From 5 am on July 13 until 11 pm on July 15, vehicles travelling from Nira towards Pune via Jejuri will not be allowed and will instead be diverted through Morgaon–Supa–Kedgaon Chaufulla before joining the Solapur Highway towards Pune. Authorities have appealed to motorists travelling on the Pune–Pandharpur and Pune–Baramati corridors to avoid the affected stretches, follow diversion signs and use the notified alternate routes to help ensure the smooth and safe passage of the Palkhi processions.