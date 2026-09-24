Banned in India, sold in Maharashtra: Man held over fake Pakistani beauty cream

The Pimpri Chinchwad police team with Prakash Guru, who was arrested for allegedly selling duplicate 'Goree Beauty Cream'. (Image enhanced using AI)

A shop owner in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad has been arrested for allegedly selling duplicate packs of Pakistan-made ‘Goree Beauty Cream’. The import of Pakistan-made products has been banned in India.

The Anti-Terrorist Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested Prakash Manoharlal Guru, 39, a resident of Pimpri, after a raid on his store led to the seizure of 23 packets of the cream, with ‘Made in Pakistan’ labels.

The development comes at a time when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued an alert on the use of unauthorised cosmetic products from Pakistan—Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream—pointing out that they contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits.