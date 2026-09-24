Banned in India, sold in Maharashtra: Man held over fake Pakistani beauty cream

Pimpri Chinchwad resident Prakash Guru was arrested after a raid on his store led to the seizure of 23 packets of ‘Goree Beauty Cream’.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Goree Fake Pakistani beauty cream Pimpri ChinchwadThe Pimpri Chinchwad police team with Prakash Guru, who was arrested for allegedly selling duplicate 'Goree Beauty Cream'. (Image enhanced using AI)
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A shop owner in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad has been arrested for allegedly selling duplicate packs of Pakistan-made ‘Goree Beauty Cream’. The import of Pakistan-made products has been banned in India.

The Anti-Terrorist Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested Prakash Manoharlal Guru, 39, a resident of Pimpri, after a raid on his store led to the seizure of 23 packets of the cream, with ‘Made in Pakistan’ labels.

The development comes at a time when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued an alert on the use of unauthorised cosmetic products from Pakistan—Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream—pointing out that they contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits.

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also flagged Goree Beauty Cream for containing mercury and lead beyond permissible limits and warned consumers against its use.

Also Read | Toxic beauty: Why Maharashtra FDA’s warning on mercury-laced skin-lightening creams should concern every consumer

Shop owner booked on cheating charges

According to the police, after receiving information that duplicate packs of Goree Beauty Cream were being sold, a team raided Shakti Cosmetics Shop on River Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said that all the seized packs mentioned that the product was ‘Made in Pakistan’ and listed the retail price as Rs 550. The police said the shop owner was allegedly willing to deliver more cream packs if a larger order was placed.

The FIR was lodged at Pimpri police station by Raisoddin Inamdar of SMC Toiletries. The police said Goree Cosmetics Private Limited Company, headquartered in Lahore, has authorised Mumbai-based SMC Toiletries to monitor the sale of fake products in their company’s name.

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Guru has been booked on charges of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Copyright Act, a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dhiraj Patil said.

The police said a probe is on to trace the suppliers and manufacturers of the product. The seized packs of Goree Beauty Cream will be handed over to the FDA for further investigation.

Also Read | Mumbai shop owner booked for selling Pakistani beauty cream despite import ban

Soaps under Goree brand sold

ATB Police Inspector V D Raut said two months ago, similar action was taken against a shop owner in Nigdi for selling soaps in the name of Goree Cosmetics Company. “A probe is on to find out whether these duplicate products are being fraudulently manufactured in India or abroad,” Raut said.

The police said that there was a demand for ‘Made in Pakistan’ cosmetics and beauty products in India. But following the Pahalgam terror attack last year, the government on May 2, 2025, imposed a ban on the import or transit of all goods from Pakistan.

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The Pimpri Chinchwad police have appealed to people to inform them about the sale of any products with ‘Made in Pakistan’ tags.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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