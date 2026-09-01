Can barcodes stop fake Paithani saris? Designers and weavers weigh in on Maharashtra plan

  While the move to authenticate the silk handloom sari is welcomed, designers and weavers have questions about implementation, traceability and protection against counterfeits.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneSep 1, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Paithani sari barcodeA design by Paithanis By Mruga Kirloskar.
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A quintessential Maharashtrian craft, the Paithani sari represents the pinnacle of handloom dexterity, luxury, and silk weaving. With intricate designs taking anywhere from a month to a full year to complete, the booming market for these prized heritage saris has inevitably attracted a wave of counterfeits and powerloom imitations.

To combat fakes, Maharashtra Textile Minister Sanjay Sawkare recently announced a remedial measure: Paithani saris will soon carry barcodes and official logos to authenticate genuine handloom pieces.

While designers, weavers, and industry leaders have welcomed the initiative’s intent, they responded with measured optimism, pointing out critical challenges related to implementation, durability, and anti-tampering safeguards.

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Some say that existing safeguards, such as ‘Silk Mark’ and ‘Handloom Mark’ tags, are already frequently forged on counterfeit products, while paper or plastic barcodes attached to a sari can easily be detached or swapped.

Nivedita, a designer who works extensively with Paithani weavers for her heritage wedding collections, says the success of this initiative will depend on the robustness of its implementation.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the textile minister’s announcement on introducing barcode-based traceability for Paithani. ‘Paithani Sarees and Fabrics’ have been GI-registered since 2010. The new initiative, therefore, has the opportunity to take this existing geographical identity a significant step further by creating individual, verifiable traceability for each sari,” she says.

A Geographical Indication (GI) registration is a legal status given to products that come from a specific place and have special qualities linked to that location.

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Yet, she flags several important questions. “I would love to see addressed at a policy level whether the final technology is a 1D barcode, QR code, RFID/NFC tag, or even a woven-in identifier, and whether it needs careful evaluation for durability, accessibility, scalability and tamper-proof authentication. Secondly, who will issue and authenticate each code? How will weavers and weaving clusters be registered?” she asks.

Moreover, how will the yarn, zari, place of manufacture and individual artisan be recorded, she asks.

“How will existing Paithanis be brought into the system? What will distinguish an authentic Paithani from a semi-Paithani or imitation? Who will maintain the database, and how will consumers access and verify this information?” she asks, adding that she would like to see these aspects considered to make the framework truly bulletproof.

“Done thoughtfully, this could become a landmark model for protecting India’s GI crafts and empowering the artisans behind them,” says Nivedita.

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What a weaver says

Rizwan Quereshi, a fourth-generation weaver from Aurangabad, says there are many rip-offs of Paithani, including powerloom products made from polyester rather than silk. “The industry is being hit as a result of these fakes. While we welcome the minister’s desire to help the craft, we are not clear on how the government’s bar code initiative will function or how easy it will be for weavers to use,” he says.

Anagha Ghaisas of Saudamini Handloom, who is also a filmmaker, teacher and a supporter of textiles, is expected to speak to the minister about the bar code. “This is a positive step. All these years, no government has made an effort to protect the originality of Paithani and ensure that only pure Paithani reaches buyers. The minister’s announcement of having a bar code is welcome, though we need to understand the technical steps,” she says.

At the end of this year, Saudamini Handloom itself is taking a step to strengthen the Paithani industry. It will open a 100-handloom cluster and experiential centre by the waters of Manas Lake in Bugaon.

One of the best-known Paithani brands in the country, Paithanis by Mruga Kirloskar, was also an innovator and pioneer. Every Paithani sari by the exclusive designer Mruga Kirloskar features a running deer logo woven near the pallu.

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“Having a barcode is a great step. But you can start with good intentions and find that some people misuse them. Ideally, the state’s focus should be on promoting the craft and educating the customers on how to detect authentic Paithani and how to buy it. It is important that buyers are educated in the qualities and value of Paithani,” says Kirloskar.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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