A year after Pahalgam attack, fear lingers as Punekars rethink Kashmir travel

Written by Alister Augustine

For 18-year-old Kenneth Valerian Das, the 2025 Pahalgam attack redrew the mental map of the Kashmir Valley.

“The iconic image remains the snow-capped peaks and houseboats, but the attack left a lasting imprint because it was one of the deadliest civilian-targeted incidents. Pahalgam was on our list, but we dropped it and visited Jaipur instead. Most families in 2026 are likely to deprioritise remote meadows for places like Himachal or Uttarakhand, where the risk feels lower,” said Das.

A year after the April 22, 2025, attack in Baisaran Meadow, Pahalgam—which claimed 26 lives—the memory continues to shape how Punekars view Kashmir. While the region’s postcard imagery endures, so does a lingering sense of unease.

In a bid to restore confidence, the government has introduced stricter safety measures in Pahalgam. Pony owners, guides, and taxi drivers are now verified through a QR-code system, allowing tourists to instantly check credentials and police-verified details.

“It represents a modern layer of accountability. While it reduces vulnerability, full confidence depends on visible enforcement. If your risk tolerance is low, my advice is to wait a bit longer and then go,” Das said.

Yet for many, reassurance is still a work in progress.

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For Anjali Deshpande, 42, the hesitation is deeply personal. “I want to go, I really do, but every time I see my kids, I think maybe next year. We need just one more year of total peace to feel sure. For this time, we’ll go to Jammu and Ladakh,” Deshpande, a school teacher, said.

Rahul Mehta, a software engineer who lives in Shivaji Nagar, echoes the sentiment.

“Kashmir is a soul-fixer, but the fear is still fresh. We are looking at 2027 instead. We’re willing to go back, but we’re waiting for the image of the attack to fade.”

However, not everyone is holding back. Meera Kulkarni, a Pune-based entrepreneur, plans to visit Pahalgam this season with her family.

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“I am going to Pahalgam this year to see the place, the environment and actually check how it is there for myself. You cannot live in fear forever. I want to see the security measures firsthand and support the local community. I’ll also go and talk to locals there, to understand their point of view and now if it’s still safe there,” Kulkarni said.

The hesitation is also reflected in travel trends. Alex Peter, owner of Fly Lemon Travel & Forex Pvt Ltd, observes a distinct change in how Punekars are travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are seeing a significant trend where tourists are gravitating toward the broader Kashmir region, specifically Srinagar, Jammu, and Gulmarg, while remaining hesitant about the Pahalgam area. Currently, only 20 per cent to 37 per cent of our travellers include Pahalgam in their itinerary. Even then, they are limiting their stay to just 2 or 3 days, rather than the extended retreats we used to see,” Peter said.

Peter also highlighted that despite the localised hesitancy, flight rates remain high due to general demand, though the long-stay luxury market in Pahalgam has taken a hit.

(Augustine Alister is an intern with The Indian Express)