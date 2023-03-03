‘Pach Futacha Bachchan’ to be staged on March 5

In a unique presentation, Shruti Madhudeep is to enact a play called Pach Futacha Bachchan, meaning ‘five-foot Bachchan’ at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagriha, Kothrud.

What makes the play unique is that it will be a solo performance by the 25-year-old actor who is also the director of the drama. The city can watch the play, presented by Rom Rom Rangmanch and Orpheus Studios, on March 5 at 1 pm.

The plot of the drama revolves around the a young woman from a small town who has made it big as a famous ‘keertankar’ or one who recites/ sings spiritual songs.

Famous as ‘Pach Futacha Bachchan’, the protagonist gives a twist to Marathi keertan by narrating spiritual stories in an entertaining manner. She soon realises that the character she essays is at odds with what she truly believes in. Shruti says that despite entertaining the audience a la Bollywood style, the keertankar feels suffocated.

“The keertankar faces professional backlash. Thereupon, an existential crisis eventually helps her find true self,” says Kolhapur based Marathi playwright Kaustubh Deshpande. Having made three short films already, Deshpande was inspired to write the script. “The theme is contemporary and will influence the audience to introspect,” he adds.

The solo performance has been directed by Shruti in a way that one can identify several characters, and comprises a medley of abhangs (devotional poems). Shruti, who has worked in Sakharepeksha Goad (Sweeter than Sugar) directed by well known (late) filmmaker Sumitra Bhave, is also the author of Marathi novel Log Out, apart from directing short films. She also wrote, directed and acted in ‘Ae Mere Hero’ and received an award for best performance at the 2021 Mitee Short Film Festival.