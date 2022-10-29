P T Dilip, founder of Rambo Circus, dies

P T Dilip, a pioneer of Indian circus and the founder of Rambo Circus, died on Thursday. He was 74 and is survived by his three children and grandchildren.

“… He had always wanted to improve Indian circus right from the start. He joined the circus at a young age, started to manage it and then set up his own circus. He took the circus overseas and in India too, he tried to make innovations to keep the circus relevant,” said his son Sujit Dilip.

Despite the setbacks faced by the Indian circus, P T Dilip took the challenge head on, said Sujit. “When animal acts were stopped, many circus companies were worried but he was not one of them. He collaborated on cultural programmes with Russia… Indian artistes learnt from their foreign counterparts and the whole circus was revived. It was a goal my father envisioned for himself and he reached that goal. People think that the circus is nothing but we are trying to change that…,” he said.