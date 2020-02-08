Protest, dissent, civil disobedience in India’s DNA, given by Mahatma Gandhi: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Prithviraj Chavan in Pune, Friday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Prithviraj Chavan in Pune, Friday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

FORMER Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday accused BJP leaders of misleading the country by claiming that those who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were opposing the persecuted Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan and Bangladesh coming to India. He said the objection of protesters and the Congress is not against those who have been included but is in support of those who have been excluded.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that protests were spreading anarchy in the country, Chidambaram said “protest, dissent and civil disobedience is in the DNA of India” and “given to it by Mahatma Gandhi”.

Chidambaram was in Pune to deliver a lecture on ‘CAA-NPR-NRC and the Union Budget’ organised by the Joint Action Committee Against CAA-NRC (Pune) at Tilak Smarak Mandir.

“Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said street protests were leading to anarchy in the country. He should have been around when Mahatma Gandhi was alive and he should have given this advise to Gandhi. To protest, to dissent and to do civil disobedience is in India’s DNA and that was given to the country by Mahatma Gandhi. People are protesting an unjust law. It’s true that CAA has been passed by the Parliament but even Rowlatt Act was an act of the law. It was opposed because it was unjust. We will oppose the unjust CAA until it is repealed or is struck down by the Supreme Court,” said Chidambaram.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2020-21 presented last week, the former Union Finance minister said it was like a “movie that bombs on the first day”. “It disappeared from the headline in two days,” said Chidambaram.

He said the Budget failed to acknowledge and address the “dire situation” that the Indian economy is in at present.

“Our economy is demand constrained and investment starved. For the demand to pick up, the easiest way would have been to put money in the hands of poor people. It’s wellknown that as they have low propensity to save, they spend most of the additional money that comes to them. This could have been achieved by putting more money in MGNREGA scheme, increasing the scholarships to the OBC, SC/ST students or increasing the amount and coverage of the PM Kisan Scheme started by the government last year. None of this was done,” said Chidambaram.

He said the investment starvation was due to low demand as well as due to the unrest in the country as “no investor would want to put in money in such a situation”.

“There are morchas, protests, police actions and lynchings. The investor is not confident that his money will be safe,” said Chidambaram.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also spoke at the event. “CAA strikes at the fundamental principles of the Constitution and tries to kill its soul. If the government wanted, it could have helped the persecuted minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh without bringing in a law in this fashion. We need to oppose the CAA, else it will become a precedent for similar laws on the basic of religion to be passed in the country,” said Chavan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.