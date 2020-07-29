Oxygenated bed capacity in Pimpri to double by August 10: PCMC chief

PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar. (File) PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar. (File)

WITH the collective case count crossing the 18,000 mark and demand for oxygenated and ventilator beds rising, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to set up two additional facilities, which will double its own oxygenated bed capacity. This will come as a major relief for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad as YCM Hospital, the biggest dedicated Covid hospital here, has been turning away serious patients due to non-availability of vacant oxygenated and ventilator beds in its ICU for the last 50 days.

As of now, PCMC has 500 oxygenated beds at YCM, Bhosari and Jijamata hospitals. Of these, YCM Hospital has 350 oxygenated beds. “Our oxygenated bed capacity will be doubled by August 10. We plan to set up dedicated Covid health centres at two places. One will be at Balnagari in Indrayaninagar area and another will be at Auto Cluster in Chinchwad,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said on Tuesday.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College, said, “The hospital has 350 oxgenated beds and 50 functional ventilator beds in the ICU. In the last one-and-a-half months, we have been running at full capacity. We haven’t had a single vacant oxygenated bed or ventilator bed in ICU. Though we want to admit each and every patient who turns up at the hospital, we can’t do so…”.

Hardikar said 30 more ventilator beds in the ICU will soon become functional at YCMH,. “Besides, we have 22 ICU beds at our hospitals at Bhosari and Jijamata, which will become functional. Seventy ventilator beds are coming up at Auto Cluster, which will increase our ventilator bed capacity also,” he said.

PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy, whose team monitors the dash board in the civic body’s ‘war room’, said, “As of 9 pm on Tuesday, not a single ventilator bed was available in private hospitals or YCMH Hospital. In 41 private hospitals, which have 52 ventilator beds, no bed is vacant. In YCMH, all 50 ventilator beds are occupied. However, it has also been observed that private hospitals do not update their bed availability regularly. We have given training to their staff, still the problem continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PCMC commissioner has appointed two IRS officers, N Ashok Babu and Ravindra Chavan, to check the bed management and medical bills of private hospitals. The Divisional Commissionerate had deputed the two officers to PCMC.

In another development, BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who had made several allegations against the PCMC administration for its alleged failure to hand the pandemic situation, on Tuesday again shot off a letter, seeking information about various ongoing development works, pending works, appointment of contractors and tendering process of the civic body.

