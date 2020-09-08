Oxygen manufacturers in Pune asked to reserve 80% output for medical use, industrialists protest move

Oxygen cylinders at Naidu hospital. (Picture by Manoj More)

Even as the district administration has directed oxygen manufacturers to ensure that 80 per cent of their output is supplied for medical use owing to shortage faced by hospitals, industrialists have protested the move as the rate of cylinders supplied to industrial units has gone up by 75 per cent while the demand has shot up by 50 per cent.

The district administration has also decided to appoint teams of senior officers at each medical oxygen manufacturing unit to ensure that there is no hoarding or sale of the essential gas on the black market.

On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the issues regarding shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals has turned serious in the last week, although there some complaints were registered earlier as well.

“Due to this situation, the state government and district administration have taken steps to ensure that oxygen supply to hospitals is streamlined,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government had decided to reserve 50 per cent oxygen production in the state for medical use. But due to high number of Covid-19 patients in Pune and neighbuoring districts, the state government decided to reserve 80 per cent oxygen for medical use and 20 per cent for industries. “If need be, this will be further increased,” the divisional commissioner said.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday instructed manufacturers to reserve only 20 per cent oxygen for industrial use.

Rao said teams comprising personnel from Food and Drug Administration (FDA), revenue, police and state excise departments had been formed and would be deputed at oxygen manufacturing units to supervise production and sale.

“Apart from this, two senior officers have been appointed as nodal officers to monitor oxygen supply for private hospitals and to prevent sale on the black market and overcharging,” he said.

He added that if implemented effectively, this move would ensure an abundant supply of oxygen for all hospitals in Pune as well as other districts in the revenue division.

“We have also asked private firms, said to have large quantities of oxygen, to see if that a portion can be supplied for medical use,” Rao said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association has protested the move to supply only 20 per cent oxygen to industries. “We are not opposed to the move. What has hurt us, however, is that we were not even taken into confidence. Now, 80 per cent supply is reserved for hospitals and 20 per cent for industries. This ratio was 20:80 earlier,” said Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association.

Belsare said two days after the state government made the decision, the rate of oxygen cylinders went up by as much as 75 per cent. “Rs 20 was being charged for one cubic metre oxygen two days ago. On Tuesday, the rate went up to Rs 34. Every industrial cylinder requires seven to eight cubic metres of oxygen.”

He also said there were around 25,000 industrial units in Pune district. “Each requires oxygen supply every day. Industries have already been hit hard due to the lockdown. They were just trying to pick up when they have suffered another blow,” he said.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said the new Chakan manufacturing plant’s opening, supposed to be on September 1, has been delayed. “The plant is likely to start by September 15. Once it starts, there will be additional supply of oxygen,” he added.

S V Pratapwar, FDA Assistant Commissioner, said every day around 340 to 370 metric tonnes of oxygen was produced by 10 industries in Pune district. “On Tuesday, 369 metric tonnes of oxygen was produced and supplied. The situation is tight,” he said.

Pratapwar said since April, the demand for medical oxygen had gone up three times. “Compared to August, the demand has gone up by 50 per cent in September,” he said, adding, “Pune district has 11 industries, but one is shut. It also gets supplies from Raigad district.”

