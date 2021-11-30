Oxfam India says ‘#SorryThankYouTataByeBye to Patriarchy’ in new video song

Amid the government’s push to increase women’s marriage age to 21, Oxfam India and Agents of Ishq have released a six-minute video song ‘#SorryThankYouTataByeBye to patriarchy’, demanding a greater voice for girls.

“We need to take a hard look at ground realities and violence faced by women and girls every day in India. Reductive measures like laws raising the minimum age of marriage for young women from 18 to 21 may look like a progressive step at the outset but it will end up criminalising families of 63% women in India who get married under the age of 21. Oxfam India is asking government and society to address systemic challenges faced by girls to create discrimination and violence-free environment for them through this song,” said Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar in a statement.

The song hopes to trigger a nuanced discussion on the issue of raising the age of marriage as the decision will disproportionately affect women and girls from Dalit and Adivasi communities.

Made under Oxfam India’s #EmpowermentNotAge campaign, the song will be used by communities, social media influencers, digital platforms and feminist groups across the country to show that improving young women’s lives through better education, employment opportunities, safety from violence, and increased agency all directly contribute to delaying marriage.

The song comes in the backdrop of the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence held from 25 November to 10 December every year. The global theme for 2021 is “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”.