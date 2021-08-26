Owners of buffalo that attacked people in Pune Camp area booked on charges of negligence

Three persons have been booked by Pune City Police for allegedly failing to control a buffalo, which went on a rampage on Jan Mohammed Street in Pune Camp area, leaving four persons injured. The incident took place earlier this month.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the buffalo first ramming a two-wheeler on the street. The animal then attacked some other bystanders at the spot.

The two-wheeler rider, Zuber Shaikh, and three others were injured in the incident.

Shaikh has lodged the first information report in this case at the Lashkar police station. Police said they have booked three owners of the buffalo on charges of negligence.