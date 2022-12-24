Owners of 31k illegal properties set to benefit as penalty tax waived off

As many as owners of 31,616 illegal properties will be benefitted as the Maharashtra government has announced to waive off penalty tax imposed on construction of illegal structures in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently made the announcement in the state Assembly after BJP’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge asked whether the state government intended to scrap the penalty tax or not.

Fadnavis replied, “During the BJP regime in 2019, the decision to waive off penalty tax on illegal constructions up to 1,000 sq-ft, and charge 50 per cent penalty tax on illegal structures from 1,000 sq-ft to 2,000 sq-ft was taken. Similarly, a decision to double penalty tax on illegal structures above 2,000 sq-ft was taken… It could be seen that people have neither been paying the penalty tax nor the original tax. On humanitarian grounds, we are not auctioning the illegal properties. So, considering court cases in connection, the government will decide on scrapping the penalty tax. I have also discussed this issue with the Chief Minister, who has given a consent to it.”

According to PCMC’s property tax department, out of the estimated 31,616 beneficiaries of the waiver amount, 20,378 have residential properties and 11, 238 commercial, industrial and mixed. PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nliesh Deshmukh said that the owners of these 31,616 illegal properties collectively owe PCMC a total of Rs 678 crore.

This amount includes Rs 460.55 crore penalty tax and Rs 217 crore property tax. According to officials, the entire amount is outstanding as the owners of these illegal constructions have refused to pay the property tax and the penalty tax too.

Civic officials also said that once they receive a government resolution (GR) on the scrapping of the tax, they will notify the owners of the 31,616 illegal properties and they will have to pay the original property tax — collectively around Rs 217 crore. There are a total of 97,699 illegal structures in Pimpri-Chinchwad, they said, adding that 86,461 of these are residential structures and the remaining are commercial, industrial or mixed.

Deshmukh also said that when the penalty on illegal structures was being levied in 2008, PCMC collected Rs 100 crore as penalty tax. “It will all depend on the cut-off point of the penalty waiver… We will adjust the amount to those who have already paid the penalty tax in their future property tax payment.”

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pimpri-Chinchwad said that the waiver of penalty tax on illegal structures was a “chunavi jumla” (election gimmick).

“Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have been demanding for the waiver of penalty tax on illegal structures for years. BJP was in power in the PCMC for five years, but they did not do anything about it. And now, ahead of the elections, they are resorting to chunavi jumla,” said Sachin Chikhale, President of Shiv Sena (UBT) Pimpri-Chinchwad.