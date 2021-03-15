Owners, managers of four hotels in Koregaon Park booked for not following Covid safety norms

Police said the hotels were not even displaying the number of customers, which was mandatory now. (File)

Police have booked the owners and managers of four hotels at Koregaon Park area for allegedly not following Covid-19 safety guidelines in view of rising cases.

According to the press release issued on Monday, a team from Koregaon Park police station, led by Senior Inspector Dilip Shinde and Inspector Vaishali Galande, conducted checks at four hotels — Murphies, Talli, The Daily and Publiq — in Koregaon Park in wake of an order issued by the office of the Pune municipal commissioner on March 12.

According to police, the team found that there were more customers than the prescribed seating capacity at these hotels. Police said the hotels were not even displaying the number of customers, which was mandatory now.

A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station against hotel owners and managers, as per relevant sections of the IPC and the National Disaster Management Act.

