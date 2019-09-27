Overflowing stream damages butterfly park in Sahakarnagar

The “BUTTERFLY” Garden in Aranyeshwar in Sahakarnagar was damaged after the Ambil Odha stream flooded due to heavy rain. Due to incessant rain Wednesday, the stream overflowed and left the park water-logged, damaging many structures like signboards and the plaque that was put up during the park’s inauguration.

The artificially created butterfly habitat inside the park was damaged as well as trees and plants were left surrounded by plastic waste and other garbage that was carried in by the stream.

The park, known for several species of butterflies, attracts many visitors, photographers and environment enthusiasts. “…Steps should be taken for restoring the butterfly park and it should not be used for other projects,” said Dharmaraj Patil, an environmental researcher.

Corporator Ulhas, alias Aba Bagul, said, “We will work for restoring the butterfly park…” The park was inaugurated in 2011 by actor Dimple Kapadia.