Overcrowding in jails top task as Amitabh Gupta takes charge as ADG, Prison

Former Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Sunday took charge as the Additional Director General of Police of Prison and Correctional Services. Gupta took over from Retesh Kumaarr.

One of the key challenges Gupta is expected to face as the Prison Department head is overcrowding of jails, especially the high-security central prisons. Maharashtra has nine central prisons, 28 district prisons, and 19 open prisons.

According to the latest Prison Department statistics from November 30, the prisons in Maharashtra have an inmate population of 40,718 as against the capacity of 24,722, with overcrowding of around 65 per cent. The nine central prisons in the state have an inmate population of 28,201 as against the capacity of 15,506, with overcrowding of around 82 per cent.

Of these, the Yerawada, Arthur Road, and Thane Central Prisons have an overcrowding of 180, 325 and 288 per cent respectively. The Yerawada Central Prison has 6,854 inmates against the capacity of 2,449, Arthur Road, which has an intake of 804, houses 3,421 people, and Thane Central has 4,291 inmates against the capacity of 1,105.

Gupta was transferred by the State Home Department as State Prison Department Chief on Saturday, four days after being transferred out of Pune City Police. On December 13, Gupta was transferred to Mumbai as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) for Maharashtra.

IPS officer Kumaarr, who was the Chief of the State Criminal Investigation Department, was also holding the additional charge of Head of the State Prison Department. He was transferred to Pune City Police as the new commissioner and took charge from Gupta on Friday.