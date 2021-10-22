Overcoming grief to counselling villagers — a vaccine success tale

Weeks before the Covid-19 vaccination drive started for senior citizens across the country in March, Dr Indira Parkhe, 39, medical officer at Shel Pimpalgaon primary health centre (PHC) in Pune district’s Khed tehsil, faced a devastating reality. Her husband, Dr Deepak Thakre, a medical officer at Khamgaon tehsil in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, and like her among the key planners of the vaccination drive, died on February 15.

Numb with shock, and yet refusing to let the tragedy deter her, Parkhe underwent grief counselling — to carry on counselling villagers to get the vaccine dose. And a success it has been since, in a state that bore a heavy brunt of the second wave of Covid-19.

Khed tehsil has an approximate population of 5 lakh and has 10 PHCs, with two in the tribal blocks of Dehne and Kuda. The PHC at Shel Pimpalgaon covers 19 villages with an approximate population of 58,000, and with small private clinics unable to fit the criteria of a Covid vaccination centre, the onus was on Parkhe’s small government centre to vaccinate people.

With the first batch of Covid vaccine doses arriving at her PHC on March 10, Parkhe roped in 45 ASHA workers, set up a WhatsApp group, and started rolling out information on availability of doses and the day’s schedule. “Besides villagers, there were walk-in beneficiaries from surrounding areas. Till date, 60,000 vaccinations have been recorded at Shel Pimpalgaon PHC,” she said.

“We distributed tokens according to doses available that day. Camps were also organised at community halls, and villagers were encouraged to participate…. After his vaccine dose, the village sarpanch uploaded his picture as his WhatsApp status. Soon, almost everyone inoculated started displaying their picture (on WhatsApp),” Parkhe recalled.

Ninety per cent of the population in Khed tehsil has got getting the first dose of vaccine, and the focus is now on ensuring that most beneficiaries awaiting their second dose by October-end are inoculated. “I am sure he would have been very happy; our centre won several awards for efforts taken by the staff,” Dr Parekh said.