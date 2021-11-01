Overcast skies, light rain predicted over Maharashtra during Diwali

Parts of Maharashtra could experience thunderstorms, lightning and light-intensity rains during Diwali.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, Konkan and Marathwada, will experience thunderstorms till November 6 whereas similar activity will persist over southern Maharashtra even during the second week of November.



“Though there is no strong system lying close to Maharashtra, a low-pressure system lies close to Sri Lanka. This is bringing some easterly winds over southern Maharashtra and could cause some isolated light rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Over Pune, the Met office has predicted that overcast sky conditions will prevail post-afternoon hours along with light rainfall till Tuesday. Due to the cloudy sky conditions, the winter chill would not be prominent and the day temperatures, too, will remain above 32 degrees during the upcoming week, the office said.

On Sunday, Ratnagiri recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36 degrees, in continuation of the pattern prevailing over Konkan since the middle of last week. On Saturday, Vengurla recorded 36 degrees and was the hottest location in the country. On the other hand, Jalgaon remained the coolest in Maharashtra on Sunday at 12 degrees.

A Yellow Alert remains over Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur between Monday and Thursday with these districts most likely to witness thunderstorms. Pune remains on a similar alert for November 3 and 4 as is Solapur between November 2 and 4.



In October, Maharashtra recorded 82.7mm (16 per cent surplus) rainfall mainly due to cyclones Gulab and Shaheen forming during the start of the month. Rainfall last month over Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna and Ahmednagar were categorised under “large excess” by the IMD.

Between November 5 and 11, rainfall of less intensity is likely to continue in southern Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. With this, winter-like conditions are forecast only during the latter half of November over Maharashtra, the IMD said.