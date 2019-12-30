Overcast skies, light rain on last two days of year in Pune: IMD

While minimum temperatures have begun to fall over most parts of the state in the last two-three days, significant temperature departures were noted in Vidarbha on Sunday. (Express file photo) While minimum temperatures have begun to fall over most parts of the state in the last two-three days, significant temperature departures were noted in Vidarbha on Sunday. (Express file photo)

The last two days of 2019 could see light rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder over parts of Pune and a few isolated areas in Mahathwada and Vidarbha, officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Pune city may once again experience overcast sky conditions with light showers like last week, Met officials said. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday in Pune was 15.4 degrees Celsius, which was over four degrees higher than normal. Jalgaon (nine degrees Celsius) was among the cooler cities in Madhya Maharashtra on the day.

While minimum temperatures have begun to fall over most parts of the state in the last two-three days, significant temperature departures were noted in Vidarbha on Sunday.

Nagpur and Chandrapur reported a sudden drop in mercury levels, as the two cities were among the coldest in the state on Sunday.

According to meteorologists, Vidarbha, too, is under the influence of the ongoing coldwave that has affected North India for over a week now.

Recording a temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur’s minimum temperature dropped by 7.8 degrees below normal on the day and the city remained the the coldest in Maharashtra. Nagpur (5.3 degrees), Gondia (6 degrees) and Wardha (6.5 degrees Celsius) saw unprecedented drops in minimum temperatures.

Day temperatures in the rest of the state decreased and cold conditions prevailed over many areas, said IMD officials.

“Since the winter is now approaching, such fall in minimum temperature is normal,” an IMD official said, adding, “Over Pune and adjoining areas, clear sky conditions are expected from December 31 and should contribute in bringing the chill over the region in the coming days.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App