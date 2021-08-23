Overcast skies and light rain post noon on Monday: IMD

The week over Pune began with clear sky and sunny conditions.

But towards Monday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department has forecast the city’s weather to turn partly cloudy with possible light intensity rain (2.mm to 15.5mm in 24 hours).

The day temperature will be around 29.7 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 19.4 degrees.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) for Monday is 33 which is categorised ‘good’, a forecast issued by the SAFAR – India of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.