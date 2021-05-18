scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Overcast conditions prevail in Pune, mercury likely to rise again from Wednesday

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 18, 2021 10:16:06 pm
PuneOvercast conditions prevailed in Pune on Tuesday (Representational image)

A day after Cyclone Tauktae hurtled past the Maharashtra coast, mostly overcast conditions continued to prevail in Pune.

The city’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was 33.2 degree Celsius at Lohegaon, followed by 31.5 degree Celsius at Shivajinagar.

The mercury is most likely to rise again on Wedneday. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the city’s maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature could be around 22 degree Celsius.

Partly cloudy conditions are likely to develop towards later in the afternoon with a possibility of very light rain.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 18, 2021

Pune city AQI – 42  – Satisfactory

Pune Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

