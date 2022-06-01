Pune: Over a third of sitting corporators stare at tough contest to get party tickets

With reservation of seats and delimitation of electoral area for the forthcoming civic polls being finalised, at least one third of sitting corporators in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to struggle to get candidature of their respective political party in the area they represented in the previous five-year term.

A total of 173 representatives will be elected from 58 electoral panels to the general body of PMC for the next five years. As per the rules of the state government, while women can contest on all 173 seats, 87 seats are exclusively reserved for them in PMC with 74 in open category, 12 in Schedule Caste (SC) and one in Schedule Tribe (ST) category. Men can only contest on a total of 86 seats, including 74 in open category, 11 in SC and one in ST category.

The PMC, as per direction of State Election Commission, on Tuesday carried out a lottery for deciding the reservation of seats. The state government has decided to hold three-member electoral panel system for the civic polls this year as against the four-member electoral panel system in 2017. Thus, three members would be elected from 57 electoral panels while two members from one electoral panel.

The number of members to be elected to PMC has risen from 164 to 173 after the increase in geographical area of civic body due to merger of 23 new villages and increase in population. “The number of members would be more in the civic body for next five years but the delimitation and reservation of seats have hampered chances of many members to retain their place,” said a political observer.

The sitting corporator would have to settle for a ticket for a female member of the family or look for a new electoral area for contesting the PMC election on their respective party ticket, he said. The situation is likely to see many switch political parties to keep their political aspirations alive, he added.

The BJP had come to power in the PMC for the first time in 2017 by winning 100 of the 164 seats. It had managed to rope in a number of sitting corporators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the party. This is apart from the RPI (A) candidate who was convinced to contest on BJP symbol in the previous election. Overall, around half of the BJP’s elected representatives were imported from other political parties ahead of the elections in 2017.

A local BJP leader said it would be a difficult task for the party to decide candidature for the forthcoming civic polls in the present scenario. “The delimitation and the reservation of seats is all set to have a big impact on finalising the candidates for the elections. The party might have to take tough decision of turning down party ticket to few of its corporators in the previous term. Also, it has to accommodate new faces for election,” he said.

On the other hand, the rival NCP has welcomed the delimitation and reservation process for PMC election. “The NCP has efficient and strong candidates for the civic polls to take on the BJP. The situation is in favour of the party and we will win the election under the guidance of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap. “The prevailing reservation is going to be beneficial for the Congress and the party is preparing itself to either contest in alliance or, if need be, independently,” said city Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

“The political situation has changed in the state and the city so the Congress is confident of giving a good performance in the forthcoming elections of PMC,” he added.

The previous five-year term of the elected general body of PMC had ended in March but the civic polls got delayed due to ongoing pandemic and then the issues arising due to cancellation of reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) category.