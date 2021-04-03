Over one-third of micro-containment zones in two developed ward office areas in Pune

The PMC did not enforce any containment zone in January and February after cases started going down(File)

MORE THAN one-third of micro-containment zones out of a total of 268 in the city are from well-developed ward office areas of Aundh-Baner and Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri. Housing societies are among the worst-hit during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19.

The PMC did not enforce any containment zone in January and February after cases started going down. It was decided that micro-containment zones will be reintroduced once cases started increasing in the last two months.

On April 1, 117 housing societies, 115 buildings and 36 localities were declared micro-containment zones.

Maximum zones are in Aundh-Baner ward office area at 56. It is followed by 40 each in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices.

Sinhagad Road ward office has 18 micro-containment zones. The least number of such zones are in areas that were among the worst-hit during the first wave. Yerawada-Kalad-Dhanori area has only one housing society as micro-containment zone while Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Dhole-Patil Road ward offices have six micro-containment zones each.