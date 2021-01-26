Over a lakh vaccinated in only 4 days, says Maharashtra health minister

Tope was speaking at the World Health Parliament (WHP), a four-day virtual conference organised by the MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), the Vishwaraj Hospital and the MIT-WPU School of Pharmacy. (Representational)

Over a lakh persons have been vaccinated across Maharashtra in a period of four days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, urging the state’s residents to take the jab when their time comes. Tope was speaking at the World Health Parliament (WHP), a four-day virtual conference — held between January 21-24 — organised by the MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), the Vishwaraj Hospital and the MIT-WPU School of Pharmacy.

“We have vaccinated more than a lakh people in just four days, vaccinating over 25,000 people in just a day, following the guidelines of the Government of India. I would like to appeal everyone to be optimistic about the vaccination and request them to get vaccinated on their terms,” said the state health minister.

The virtual conference was attended by Tope, Amit Deshmukh, minster of medical education, Maharashtra; Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the Covid-19 taskforce in Maharashtra and Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), among others.

This conference’s theme for 2021 was titled ‘Pioneering Disruptive Reforms in the Healthcare Ecosystem and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, covering various topics such as India’s response to Covid-19, pitfalls and perils in the healthcare sector of India, disruptive reforms in medical education, improving the reach of paramedic services and the role of public and private sectors.

Rahul V Karad, managing trustee and executive president at MAEER’s (Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research) MIT and executive president at MIT World Peace University, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought back focus on the necessity for healthcare reforms in the country. The global pandemic has generated the need for a self-reliant healthcare infrastructure system in the country. At present, there is a need for different stakeholders and policymakers to come to a common platform and overhaul the medical ecosystem for the betterment of human well-being.”