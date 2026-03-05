Over 99% of Maharashtra’s private-aided school staff submit papers as edu dept tightens rules after Nagpur ‘Shalarth ID’ scam

Till the first week of March, the Maharashtra education department has received documents of 2,93,915 of the 2,95,885 teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state. (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra State Education Department has received documents of over 99 per cent of teachers and staff in primary and secondary private-aided schools, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.

In August 2025, schools had been instructed to resubmit Shalarth IDs and recruitment documents of all teaching and non-teaching staff in light of the Shalarth ID irregularities in Nagpur. The ‘Shalarth ID scam’ exposed the use of fake Shalarth IDs and TET certificates to approve and pay non-existent staff from government funds.

Accordingly, till the first week of March, the department has received documents of 2,93,915 of the 2,95,885 teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state. Documents of the remaining 2,796 teachers and staff members have not yet been received.