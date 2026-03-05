Over 99% of Maharashtra’s private-aided school staff submit papers as edu dept tightens rules after Nagpur ‘Shalarth ID’ scam

The 2,796 employees of private-aided schools in Maharashtra who have not yet submitted documents include 709 teachers at the primary level and 2,087 teachers at the secondary level.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMar 5, 2026 12:21 PM IST
shalarthTill the first week of March, the Maharashtra education department has received documents of 2,93,915 of the 2,95,885 teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state. (Representative Image)
The Maharashtra State Education Department has received documents of over 99 per cent of teachers and staff in primary and secondary private-aided schools, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.

In August 2025, schools had been instructed to resubmit Shalarth IDs and recruitment documents of all teaching and non-teaching staff in light of the Shalarth ID irregularities in Nagpur. The ‘Shalarth ID scam’ exposed the use of fake Shalarth IDs and TET certificates to approve and pay non-existent staff from government funds.

Accordingly, till the first week of March, the department has received documents of 2,93,915 of the 2,95,885 teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state. Documents of the remaining 2,796 teachers and staff members have not yet been received.

After the ‘Shalarth ID Scam’ came to light in Nagpur post-2024, the Education Department decided to implement a revised procedure for the approval of Shalarth IDs. Education Commissioner Sachchandra Pratap Singh had ordered that for staff appointed between November 2016 and July 2025, schools must upload the individual approval order, Shalarth ID order, appointment letter from the private school management, and joining report. For staff appointed from November 2012 to November 2016, the appointment letter, joining report, and individual approval must be uploaded.

Now, the compilation process for this data is in its final stages. According to the received data, out of a total of 2,95,885 teaching and non-teaching staff, 43,898 are employed in primary schools and 2,51,987 in secondary education schools. The 2,796 employees who have not yet submitted documents include 709 teachers at the primary level and 2,087 teachers at the secondary level.

“A decision on withholding salaries and allowances of teachers and employees will be made after verifying why they have not submitted the documents,” said Dr Mahesh Palkar, Director, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra.

