Over 84,000 active Covid cases in Pune, highest so far

Pune police closed some roads during the night curfew at Ahilyadevi chowk, Satara road on Monday.

Pune now has more than 84,000 active cases, the highest that the city ever had at any point in time. In fact, no other city has had these many active cases ever.

Pune reported more than 11,000 new infections on Tuesday, the second time it has done so in the last three days. Around 28,000 to 30,000 samples are being tested every day in the city, which means about 40 per cent positivity rate is currently being observed, one of the highest ever.

As a result of the rapidly rising cases, Pune hospitals have begun to report an acute shortage of beds, ventilators and ICUs. As on Wednesday morning, there was only one ventilator-equipped ICU bed available in the Pune Municipal Corporation area. Six other ICU beds, without ventilator support, were also available.

The situation was not very different in other parts of the city. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, only 19 ventilator-equipped beds were available on Wednesday morning, according to the district administration’s dashboard. In the entire district, 93 ICU beds with ventilators were available.

District PMC PCMC Description No. of Beds Vacant Beds Today No of Beds Vacant Beds Today No of Beds Vacant Beds Today 1. Total Covid-19 beds in the district 18556 3594 7907 1112 4086 595 2. Beds for Isolation -Without Oxygen 8478 2143 2350 693 2297 204 3. Beds for Isolation -With Oxygen 7817 1075 4610 412 1272 201 4. ICU Beds Without Ventilator Support 1371 283 431 6 347 171 5. ICU Beds With Ventilator Support 900 93 516 1 170 19

The district also reported 58 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 10,340. The state government data, however, showed 34 deaths on Tuesday, and a total of 8,474.

The total number of confirmed infections in the city since the start of the epidemic is now touching six lakh. Only Delhi, which has reported 6.85 lakh infections so far, has a higher caseload amongst cities.