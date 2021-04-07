Over 84,000 active Covid cases in Pune, highest so far

April 7, 2021 12:45:13 pm
Pune now has more than 84,000 active cases, the highest that the city ever had at any point in time. In fact, no other city has had these many active cases ever.
Pune reported more than 11,000 new infections on Tuesday, the second time it has done so in the last three days. Around 28,000 to 30,000 samples are being tested every day in the city, which means about 40 per cent positivity rate is currently being observed, one of the highest ever.
As a result of the rapidly rising cases, Pune hospitals have begun to report an acute shortage of beds, ventilators and ICUs. As on Wednesday morning, there was only one ventilator-equipped ICU bed available in the Pune Municipal Corporation area. Six other ICU beds, without ventilator support, were also available.
The situation was not very different in other parts of the city. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, only 19 ventilator-equipped beds were available on Wednesday morning, according to the district administration’s dashboard. In the entire district, 93 ICU beds with ventilators were available.
|District
|PMC
|PCMC
|Description
|No. of Beds
|Vacant Beds Today
|No of Beds
|Vacant Beds Today
|No of Beds
|Vacant Beds Today
|1.
|Total Covid-19 beds in the district
|18556
|3594
|7907
|1112
|4086
|595
|2.
|Beds for Isolation -Without Oxygen
|8478
|2143
|2350
|693
|2297
|204
|3.
|Beds for Isolation -With Oxygen
|7817
|1075
|4610
|412
|1272
|201
|4.
|ICU Beds Without Ventilator Support
|1371
|283
|431
|6
|347
|171
|5.
|ICU Beds With Ventilator Support
|900
|93
|516
|1
|170
|19
The district also reported 58 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 10,340. The state government data, however, showed 34 deaths on Tuesday, and a total of 8,474.
The total number of confirmed infections in the city since the start of the epidemic is now touching six lakh. Only Delhi, which has reported 6.85 lakh infections so far, has a higher caseload amongst cities.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-