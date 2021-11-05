Over 8 lakh due for second dose of Covishield in Pune

Over 8.04 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second dose of Covishield vaccine and 98,365 need the second dose of Covaxin in Pune district. Across the state, at least 58.88 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second shot of Covishield vaccine and 15.1 lakh are due for Covaxin second dose.

“These people have completed the mandatory interval between two doses but have not come forward to receive the second dose. There is no vaccine shortage and we have urged beneficiaries to complete their vaccination,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.



He pointed out that these are dynamic figures and daily, there are changes with deletions of those who have received the dose.

In Mumbai, 5.5 lakh residents are due for the second dose of Covishield while 90,675 have to be administered the Covaxin vaccine second dose, according to a state Health Department report.

At least 60 per cent of the estimated 92.36 lakh beneficiaries in Mumbai are now fully vaccinated while 51 per cent of the estimated 83.42 lakh beneficiaries have got both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in Pune. Across the state, 34.06 per cent of the estimated 9.14 crore beneficiaries are now fully vaccinated.

Besides Pune and Mumbai, at least 5.10 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second dose of Covishield and 32,510 for the second dose of Covaxin in Nagpur, while in Thane, the number is 3.09 lakh for Covishield second doses and 42,065 for Covaxin second doses. In Gondia and Bhandara districts, however, there are as many as 1.21 lakh and 1.02 lakh beneficiaries, respectively, who are due for Covaxin’s second dose. There are 96,629 beneficiaries in Gondia who require the second dose of Covishield while in Bhandara, 71,379 beneficiaries require the second dose of Covishield.



Meanwhile, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane and Raigad are the five districts that account for 76 per cent of the 15,552 active cases of Covid-19 infection in the state.

According to state Health Department officials, the pace of vaccination will intensify post Diwali with house-to-house immunisations. “We have sufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccines and encourage people to complete their vaccinations,” said Dr Vyas.