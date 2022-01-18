Over 7,000 fined in a week in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad for not wearing masks

The police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have intensified the crackdown against those not wearing masks in crowded places and have fined over 7,000 people over the last one week.

Following the Maharashtra government’s order announcing stringent curbs amid surging Covid cases, the Pune city police and Pimpri-Chinchwad police had on January 10 issued executive orders imposing a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am and restrictions on gatherings between 5 am to 11 pm.

These orders also emphasised the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including the use of masks and social distancing. Cops in both jurisdictions have since then intensified action against those spotted without face masks, especially in crowded places.

From January 11 to 17, the Pune city police have fined 5,701 people for not wearing masks, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have taken action against 1,452. Officials said that a fine of Rs 500 is being collected from those not wearing masks in public places. They added that action against violators will be further intensified in the coming days.

As per the orders, between 5 am and 11 pm, people will not be allowed to gather in groups of five or more, except for essential or emergency services. A large number of cops have been deployed at checkpoints and as part of mobile patrolling teams to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocol.