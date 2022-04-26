Over 68% malaria cases in state last year reported from Gadchiroli district

Over 68 per cent of malaria cases in Maharashtra last year were from the single district of Gadchiroli. There were over 12,000 cases in Gadchiroli including eight deaths last year. Among the top affected districts and corporations in the state also include Mumbai and Thane which contributed to the maximum number of malaria cases.

According to the malaria endemicity trend in the state, there has been a huge dip from 56,603 cases in 2015 to 10,757 in 2018. In 2019, the state reported 8,866 cases of malaria while in 2020 there were 12,909 cases.

Last year, a total of 19,303 cases of malaria were reported in Maharashtra of which the top most affected district was Gadchiroli.

State health officials said in the past five years, no single district had contributed to more than 60 per cent cases of malaria. State analysis shows that Gondia (499 cases and one death) Chandrapur (150 cases and 5 deaths) and Raigad (125 cases) top the list of affected districts. The list also includes Thane, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Akola, Amravati and Pune.

Among corporations that were affected include Greater Mumbai that reported 5,162 cases of malaria last year followed by 452 in Thane Municipal Corporation. Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhiwandi and Nagpur municipal corporations are also among the top affected ones with cases of malaria.

This year, from January till April, a total of 2,706 cases of malaria have been reported across the state.

“A special malaria campaign was taken up in Gadchiroli district,” Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, told The Indian Express. As part of the drive, 15 highly sensitive primary health centres (PHCs) were mapped. A total of 2.64 lakh population out of 3.13 lakh across 15 PHCs’ total population was covered. Nearly 164 positive malaria cases were identified and all of them were given radical treatment for 14 days.

As a control and preventive measure, breeding site enumeration and its elimination as well as distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets were included in a micro action plan for the malaria campaign, Dr Jagtap said.

More than 1,000 breeding sites were enumerated and 79 per cent of breeding sites were eliminated, whereas 90 per cent of LLINS were distributed as a protective and preventive measure for malaria transmission. The state team has intensified the search to identify maximum cases of malaria in the last fortnight.

World Malaria Day is on April 25 and the theme this year is ‘harness innovation to reduce malaria burden and save lives’. According to WHO, despite steady advances in lowering the global burden of malaria between 2000 and 2015, progress has slowed or stalled in recent years, particularly in high burden countries in Sub Saharan Africa. Urgent efforts are needed to set the world back on a trajectory to achieve the 2030 targets of WHO global malaria strategy.