Over 600 COVID cases in 4 days, PCMC begins strict enforcement, micro containment zones to be set up

With the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad registering over 600 COVID-19 cases in the first four days of the week, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has started strict enforcement of COVID norms.

According to the directives issued by PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane, all marriage halls, cultural halls, entertainment places, multi-purpose halls, religious and spiritual places, social, educational and political meeting places have been directed to ensure mandatory use of masks and hand-sanitisers by the people.

“We have directed the divisional office chiefs to send their squads to monitor and take penal action against those found guilty of not using masks or hand-sanitisers,” said Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC Additional Health chief.

Similarly, the PCMC health department has directed civic offices and schools as well as all private offices to ensure that mask and sanitiser norms, besides social distancing, are followed strictly. “We have asked our officials to take action against those found guilty even at our civic offices and schools premises,” Dr Salve said. All restaurants, hotels, canteens, government and private offices have been told to ensure the norms strictly.

The directives have also asked divisional office chiefs to set up new micro containment zones like it was done a few months back during the peak COVID-19 period. The divisional offices have also been asked to update their latest information with Covid War Room set up at PCMC headquarters.

Dr Salve said this week so far over 600 COVID-19 positive cases were registered. “Last month, we had a declining graph. In the beginning of this month too, we had around 100 or less than 100 positive cases. In fact, we had reached a low 61 cases on one particular day,” he said.

Dr Salve, however, said that there has been a sudden spike in cases this week. “Two days back, we registered 227 COVID positive cases which was the highest for one particular day. In the last four days, we have recorded over 600 positive cases,” he said.

Dr Salve said citizens should get serious and strictly follow the COVID norms laid down by the government. “We still see lot of people moving around in market areas without wearing masks. While we are taking strict action, we urge citizens to behave responsibly as it will help stopping the spread of the virus,” he said.

The health department officials said a fine of Rs 500 is levied if a citizen is found without wearing mask. At the same time, a fine of Rs 1000 is levied if the citizen is caught spiting.