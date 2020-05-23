Over 5 lakh people return to work as 22,000 units reopen in Pune district

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had allowed resumption of industrial activity in the state’s green zones or rural areas. (Representational) Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had allowed resumption of industrial activity in the state’s green zones or rural areas. (Representational)

More than 22,000 industrial units employing over 5 lakh people in Pune district have restarted work. Sadashiv Survase, joint director, state directorate of industries, told The Indian Express that the district is allowing resumption of economic activity while taking all precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had allowed resumption of industrial activity in the state’s green zones or rural areas. Industrial units in the MIDC areas of Talegaon, Chakan, Ranjangaon and Kurkumbh had then resumed work with limited manpower in many areas. The industrial units of Pimpri-Chinchwad had also reopened after Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar permitted it.

Among the precautions being taken by the units against the infection are compulsory checking of employees’ temperature, installation of sanitisation and hand hygiene points and staggered lunch hours.

Meanwhile, an employee of thyssenkrupp tested positive for coronavirus after the company was allowed to resume work on May 14. Survase said the people who had come in contact with the employee have been home quarantined and the company is taking precautions against the pandemic.

