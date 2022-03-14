Over 4,800 Pune flats on list of lapsed projects; buyers advised caution

Over 4,800 flats in 92 housing projects in Pune figure in a list of 407 projects that lapsed last year in Maharashtra. The list also shows that 2,488 of such 4,852 flats (around 51 per cent) have been sold.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) deems a project to have lapsed if the developer fails to complete it on time. However, many homebuyers do not know that such projects cannot be sold or registered.

After analysing the MahaRERA data, the property consultant firm ANAROCK said that 388 of the 407 lapsed projects were residential and 19 commercial. A total of 20,955 housing units are part of the projects, of which 10,682 are already sold.

The top five cities with the highest number of lapsed projects are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (145 projects with 9,236 units, of which 5,983 are sold), followed by Pune (92 projects with 4,852 units, of which 2,488 are sold), Aurangabad (27 projects with 1,116 units, of which 254 are sold) Nagpur (23 projects of 1,392 units of which 777 are sold) and Satara (23 projects with 1,664 units, of which 661 are sold).

Once a project is deemed to have lapsed, banks will not finance it and owners will find it difficult to mortgage or sell their properties.

Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of ANAROCK, said there could be a variety of reasons for the projects being deemed lapsed. “RERA was implemented in 2017, and a year later the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (a non-banking financial company) crisis held real estate—particularly the residential segment—hostage. NBFCs were a major funding source for the real estate industry with banks reluctant due to rising non-performing assets. NBFC funding slowed down significantly with the IL&FS crisis,” he said. Also, private equity funds would have developed cold feet about financing projects, which would have hit Group B and C developers more, he added.

“Fortunately, government-backed funds are now identifying projects nearing completion and are providing last-mile funding,” said Kumar. “Also, some of the larger developers are taking over and reviving smaller projects,” he said. Kumar also urged buyers to check the MahaRera website before buying a flat.