Over 4,400 in home isolation in Pune

The PCMC has also urged market associations to ensure that overcrowding does not take place in market areas. (File)

With Covid-19 cases rising in Pimpri-Chinchwad every day, the civic administration has warned residents in home isolation to strictly follow safety guidelines or face police action. The warning comes in the wake of complaints from residents that people who are supposed to be in home isolation violate the guidelines by stepping outside.

“We have been receiving complaints that those in home isolation are freely roaming outside. If such individuals are found violating the guidelines, we will file police complaints against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said on Friday.

The PCMC chief also cautioned the chairmen and office-bearers of cooperative residential socieites. “It is the duty of chairmen and office-bearers of cooperative residential societies to ensure that patients in home isolation do not roam outside and strictly follow guidelines. If the societies falter, we will have to seal the entire residential society in such case,” Patil said.

The PCMC administration has also issued warnings to shopkeepers. “If Covid-appropriate behaviour norms are not followed, then action will be taken against shopkeepers. The shop will be immediately sealed and a complaint filed against the shopkeeper concerned,” the PCMC chief said.

The PCMC has also urged market associations to ensure that overcrowding does not take place in market areas. “Otherwise they should be penalised. The market associations should ensure that shops follow odd-even date openings. On even days, shops on one side of the road should remain open and on odd days, shops on other side of the road should operate,” he said.

“At some places, overcrowding is seen. Officials should immediately take action at such places and ensure that overcrowding does not take place again,” he said.

On Thursday, the PCMC chief held an urgent meeting with top officials and issued orders for strict implementation of the measures to contain the spread of the virus. On Thursday itself, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 834 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest this year so far.

At the meeting, top officials like Additional Municipal Commissioners Vikas Dhakane and Ajit Pawar and PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve were present.

All gardens shut

The PCMC commissioner has issued an ordering shutting down all gardens in the industrial city till March 31. The orders were issued on Thursday.

“In the last fortnight, we have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases. Every day, we are registering more than 500 Covid-19 cases. So, the civic admininstration has decided to implement strict measures to contain the spread of virus. As part of the measures, we are shutting down all gardens across the city till March 31,” the civic chief said in his order.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.