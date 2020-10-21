Over 40 pc water released as Pune’s dam network records good stock at monsoon end

The catchment areas of the four dams and the city have seen heavy torrential rain. (File)

With the southwest monsoon withdrawal on, the dams supplying water to the city have recorded a good stock as the state water resource department has released 12.01 TMC of water, over 40 per cent of the total capacity of 29.15 TMC, from the chain of four dams.

Pune mainly gets its water supply from the chain of four dams, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar.

The priority in water management is given to drinking water followed by irrigation and industries.

The drinking water of the PMC and villages downstream of the Mutha river and canal is supplied from the storage in the four dams.

Along with the normal monsoon rainfall, the catchment area of the four dams and the city have witnessed heavy torrential rain leading to flash floods.

The four dams were filled to their capacity in August and the administration had to release the water in the Mutha river for the safety of the dams.

As of Tuesday, the state water resource department released 12.01 TMC water in the Mutha river after all the dams upstream filled up.

The existing total storage in the four dams is 29.13 TMC, which is 99.94 per cent of the total capacity while it was 27.9 TMC last year on the same day.

The water resource data shows that Khadakwasla dam with a capacity of 1.97 TMC was filled to its capacity after receiving 1,300 mm rainfall in its catchment area to date. Similarly, the Panshet dam catchment area received 2,385 mm rainfall as it was full to its capacity of 10.65 TMC.

The Varasgaon dam with maximum capacity of 12.82 TMC was filled as the catchment area received 2,272 mm rain while the Temghar dam catchment area received 3,015 mm rain filling up to 3.69 TMC, which is 99.55 per cent of its capacity.

The water resource department released water in the Mutha river on Monday after torrential rain in and around the district.

The PMC that draws around 1.4 TMC water every

month to meet drinking supply needs of the city was planning to introduce water cuts due to delay in the start of monsoon and storage reduction in the summer.

