Over 40% adults have more than 3 risk factors for NCDs: Survey

According to findings of the National Non-communicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS), released via an online report on Monday, 40.2 per cent of the surveyed adults aged between 18 and 69 years had more than three risk factors for developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with the figure proportionally increasing with age. Daily tobacco use, inadequate intake of fruits and/or vegetables, insufficient physical activity, being overweight (BMI of 25.0 kg/m2 or higher), high blood pressure and raised fasting blood glucose levels — even for people who are on medication — are some of the risk factors that contribute towards developing NCDs.

The risk in urban areas was recorded at 52.8 per cent and 34.2 per cent in rural areas, as per findings of the survey. NCDs are estimated to account for 63 per cent of the total deaths across India, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had stated in 2018.

The survey was conducted between 2017-’18 by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, (ICMR-NCDIR) and the Central Coordinating Unit (CCU) for implementation, coordination and monitoring of the data in collaboration with several institutions across the country.

A National Technical Working Group (TWG) was set up to guide the survey that was carried out by ten implementing agencies.

The estimated sample size for the survey was 12,000 adults (18-69 years) and 1,700 adolescents (15-17 years). Among the surveyed adults aged between 40-69 years, 12.8 per cent had a ten-year risk for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and 30 per cent were at risk with existing CVDs.

A total of 29.3 per cent people received drug therapy and counselling to prevent heart attacks and strokes, with the percentage in urban areas being 40.6 per cent and rural areas’ at 21.9 per cent, stated the survey.

Among those with raised blood glucose levels (30-69 years), 47.6 per cent reported being aware of their condition, 38.5 per cent were currently on allopathic treatment and 16.3 per cent had their blood glucose levels under control. Among those with raised blood pressure (30-69 years), 29.2 per cent reported being aware of their condition, 16.0 per cent were currently on allopathic treatment and 12.3 per cent had their blood pressure under control.

Among those with raised cholesterol levels (30-69 years), 1.8 per cent were aware of their condition, 38.4 per cent were currently on allopathic treatment, 11.2 per cent were currently receiving ayurvedic, unani and siddha treatment and 4.8 per cent consulted homeopathy practitioners.