OVER 4 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra so far, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) said on Wednesday.

“We are expecting 5.23 lakh Covishield vaccine doses and 1.62 lakh Covaxin doses soon,” he added.

Time and again, the state has been seeking a steady supply of vaccine doses from the Centre, with Health Minister Rajesh Tope even stating that he would personally make a request for doses. Tope had earlier said that the state can administer 10 lakh vaccine doses daily but the supply of doses was not steady.

On July 20, only 1.81 lakh doses could be administered across the state.

Till July 20, a total of 4.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 1.7 crore beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have got the first dose while more than 69 lakh have got both jabs.

The state is also inching towards another milestone — administering the first vaccine dose to one crore beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group. Till July 20, a total of 98.79 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose while over 4 lakh in this age group have got both jabs.

Over 21 lakh frontline workers have got the first vaccine dose and more than 10 lakh have got both jabs. There are over 12 lakh healthcare workers who have received the first vaccine shot and over eight lakh who have been administered both jabs.

Five districts – Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sangli and Satara — have administered more than 10 lakh doses each. Mumbai has the highest numbers of vaccinations in the state, with over 67 lakh doses administered.

Pune has administered more than 56 lakh vaccine doses, followed by Thane at more than 31 lakh doses and Nagpur at over 21 lakh vaccine doses. In Pune district, a total of 56.86 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Of this, over 20 lakh beneficiaries in the 45 + age group have got the first dose while more than 10 lakh have got both vaccine doses.

A total of 19.17 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have got the first vaccine dose so far.

Dr Sachin Edke, immunisation officer for Pune district, said they have got 62,000 Covishield vaccine doses on Wednesday evening, of which 27,000 have been distributed to centres at Pune Rural, 21,000 to Pune Municipal Corporation centres and 14,000 to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We have received a total of 12,620 Covaxin doses, of which 5,620 have been sent to Pune rural vaccination centres, 4,000 to PMC and 3,000 to PCMC. Meanwhile, private hospitals have urged citizens who can afford to pay for the doses to get their jabs at such facilities,” said Dr Edke.