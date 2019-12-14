Over 350 women SHGs from 14 states to take part in Bhimthadi Jatra

The theme of the carnival this year will be ‘Waari’. The theme of the carnival this year will be ‘Waari’.

The 14th edition of the Bhimthadi Jatra, a rural carnival aimed at empowering women, is scheduled to be held from December 18 to December 22 at Agricultural College Ground, in Pune.

The carnival is a medium to provide rural women self-help groups with a platform to present and sell various goods they manufacture, but are unable to sell because of lack of markets in rural area. The event is a ‘Save Rural India’ initiative under the Agricultural Development trust. Over 350 self-help groups from 14 states of the country will take part in the Jatra this year.

The theme of the carnival this year will be ‘Waari’, with an aim to help people understand the philosophy behind the waari, an important tradition of Maharashtra. The mascot of the carnival will be Nandi Bail, a bull who is the gate guardian deity of Mount Kailash, lord Shiva’s adobe in Indian mythology.

“Every year, we also have a social cause attached to the Jatra. Save girl child, stop no to plastic, reuse and recycle etc have been promoted,” said Sunanda Pawar, founder of Bhimthadi Jatra. “It puts the socio-economic power in the hands of women in rural India, which is very crucial,” she added.

The event has other sections including select, a section of sustainable fashion, Amhi Punkear, showcasing crafts of locals, and food stalls with traditional Maharashtrian food.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App