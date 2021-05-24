Over 3,000 new cases in Pune, nearly 50% from rural areas

Written by Seona James

Pune reported 3,088 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, falling once again due to decrease in testing. Compared to 29,124 samples tested the previous day, only 24,735 tests were conducted on Sunday, the lowest in the last five days.

Out of the total cases, 1,472 came from the rural parts of the district, keeping with the recent trend which has seen nearly 50 per cent of the cases in rural areas. The Pune Municipal Corporation areas contributed 709 cases while Pimpri Chinchwad had 655. The remaining cases came from cantonment and other areas.

The district reported 94 deaths on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 16,089. The state government data, which shows considerably lesser number of deaths in Pune due to delays in updating the numbers, added 346 deaths on Sunday. Still, the state data only shows 11,414 deaths in Pune till now.

Active cases in the district has come down to about 51,000, the lowest in two months. About 20,000 of these active cases are recovering in various hospitals of the city.

Though the positivity and death rate are gradually decreasing in the district, a rapid increase in cases of Mucormycosis is now being reported. Moreover, fatalities due to the black fungus are on the rise too.

