Over 300 structures declared unsafe in Pune so far, 57 in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A day after a building collapse in Mumbai renewed fears about the state of such structures, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said it has declared 32 structures as dilapidated and unsafe, in addition to the 292 declared last year. Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said 57 buildings have been declared unsafe, of which repairs have been carried out in 31, while three which were listed as being in the most dangerous condition were razed.

The PMC also asked city police to provide the necessary assistance to vacate structures that are in a dangerous condition. “The PMC had declared 292 structures in the central part of the city as dilapidated and unsafe. This year, 32 more structures have been identified as unsafe. The civic administration has served notices to the occupants but the buildings are yet to be vacated,” said a civic official.

Occupants of unsafe structures have failed to vacate them despite being served notices, said the official. The PCMC said it has taken steps such as issuing directives to the owners of unsafe buildings to repair their properties.

The PCMC said that after the Kondhwa incident in Pune, it had surveyed dilapidated buildings within its jurisdiction. “Before the survey, we also directed builders and societies to shift labour camps to safer places,” said a civic official.

At a recent press meet, Joint City Engineer Rajan Patil had said 22 buildings under A divisional offices have been listed as “dangerous”. He said 10 buildings under B divisional offices, 3 under K divisional offices, 4 under D divisional offices, 3 each under E and F divisional offices and 12 under G divisional offices have been declared unsafe.

PCMC officials said builders get their project designs finalised by prominent architects. “However, they do not get proper designs done for retaining walls, security cabins, water tanks, clubhouses and so on. Therefore, during rains, such structures collapse,” Patil said.

He added PCMC has made it mandatory for builders to obtain a structural stability certificate while getting the completion certificate from the civic body.

“Also, PCMC will not issue a completion certificate if the project has not been implemented as per proper design,” he said.