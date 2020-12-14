Over 30 Youth Congress members detained for protesting outside Javadekar’s residence

Prakash Javadekar

Over 30 workers of the Maharashtra Youth Congress were detained by Pune City Police after they staged an agitation in support of the farmers’ protest in Delhi, outside Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s residence in Kothrud area in Pune on Monday.

Police officials said that over 100 persons, including Youth Congress workers and farmers from Pune and adjacent districts, were part of the protest, which was held outside Javadekar’s residence and started around 11 am. Police detained office-bearers of Youth Congress and some others at around 12.30 pm.

Senior Inspector Sunil Tambe, in-charge of Kothrud police station, said, “Youth Congress members, along with some farmers, held a protest outside Prakash Javadekar’s house. We detained them some time after the protest started. They were served a prohibitory notice and were released in the evening.”

Among those who were part of the protest were Youth Congress office-bearers such as Maharashtra state unit vice-president Shivraj More, state secretary Akshay Jain, Pune city unit president Vishal Malke, and PCMC party unit president Narendra Bansode, among others.

