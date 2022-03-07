Over 21,000 take ride on first day of Metro operations

AT LEAST 21,000 people took their first ride on the inaugural day of Pune Metro on Sunday. Two stretches totalling 12-km were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. Accompanying him on the ride from Garware college station to Anandnagar station on Paud Road were students of Garware school and those from a school for special children.

Currently, trains will be run on two routes: 5-km from Garware college to Vanaz station and 7-km from PCMC to Phugewadi, both with five stations. The minimum fare has been kept at Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 20, while Rs 30 is for a return journey. The frequency of trains is 30 minutes. The facility will be open to the public from 8am to 9pm every day.

Till 9pm on Sunday, Garware college to Vanaz station route saw 15,842 commuters enjoying the ride while PCMC to Phugewadi route had 4,616 passengers. People were seen taking selfies to register their first ride.