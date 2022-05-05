Over 200 MNS workers detained, many mosques avoid using loudspeakers

Police on Wednesday said the situation remained mostly peaceful in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with many mosques opting not to use their loudspeakers while some others lowered the volume during azaan. Workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also cooperated with directions of the police, said officials.

However, over 200 workers and local leaders of the MNS were placed under preventive detention by the Police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad during the day. All of them were released in the evening.

Both police jurisdictions had deployed large teams at several sensitive locations in the backdrop of the ‘deadline’ given by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa if loudspeakers were not removed from mosques by May 3. Police teams were also deployed in Pune Rural jurisdiction, which comprises predominantly semi-urban and rural regions of Pune district.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “The situation remained peaceful throughout the day. Many mosques on their own chose not to use loudspeakers and some others used them at lowered volumes. We had put in place significant deployment across the city, with ACPs, DCPs and senior inspectors monitoring the situation. Some political party workers were placed under detention as a precautionary measure. We had also served preventive notices to several leaders and workers.”

Officials from Pune City Police’s Special Branch said 58 workers and leaders of the MNS were placed under detention during the day after many of them performed a ‘maha aarti’ at temples in the city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said, “The situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction remained peaceful. Many mosques voluntarily avoided use of loudspeakers. During the day, we

detained over 150 persons as a precautionary measure. Adequate force deployment was made at various places to avoid any untoward incident.”

At a rally in Aurangabad last week, and on earlier occasions, Thackeray had said that he was firm on the May 3 ‘deadline’ given by him for removing loudspeakers from mosques across the state. He had further urged Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if the loudspeakers were not removed.

MNS’ Pune city unit chief Sainath Babar said, “The MNS will remain firm and continue to act on the stand taken by party chief Raj Thackeray on loudspeakers on mosques or any other places of worship. If these loudspeakers are not taken down, we will play the Hanuman Chalisa in the same area. However, we also want to appreciate and congratulate the mosques which, as per Supreme Court’s guidelines, chose not to use the loudspeakers.”

Janab Zahid Bhai Shaikh of All Pune Masjid Action Committee said, “There are nearly 650 small and large mosques in Pune city and surrounding areas. Most of them chose not to use the loudspeakers and some lowered the volume. We will speak to those who continue using loudspeakers. We are also waiting for some kind of guidelines from the state government on this issue.”

Anjum Inamdar of Mul Nivasi Muslim Manch said, “The decision to not use loudspeakers by mosques was taken in good faith and with an understanding about the population which lives in surrounding areas. We also want to thank the police for their full cooperation and putting trust in community leaders.”