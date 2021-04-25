Over 20 lakh people vaccinated against Covid in Pune so far, gearing up for next round from May 1

As Pune district gears up for the next round of Covid vaccination from May 1, it has till now administered the shot to 20.57 lakh beneficiaries. According to a state health department analysis, at least 8.22 lakh people in Pune who got the shot are above 60 years while 8.04 lakh are in the age group of 45-59 years. Till date, 2.08 lakh beneficiaries who received the jab are healthcare workers while 2.21 lakh beneficiaries are frontline workers.

Across Maharashtra, around 1.42 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated till April 24. Out of them, 16.67 lakh are healthcare workers while 16.44 lakh are frontline workers. Over 51 lakh beneficiaries, who have been administered the vaccine shot, are in the 45-59 age group while more than 58 lakh beneficiaries are above 60 years, a state health department analysis has said.

In the state, Mumbai and Pune top other districts with maximum number of beneficiaries inoculated. In Mumbai, a total of 22.57 lakh people have been vaccinated till date, state health officials said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“We are gearing up for the third round of vaccinations for those who are 18 years old and above across our 600 centres in Pune district,” Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of health, Pune circle, said on Sunday. There are approximately more than 50 lakh persons above the age of 18 years in Pune. “We are waiting for more guidelines and registrations on the CoWin app will commence from April 28,” he added.

The pace of vaccinations had slowed down in the last few days, with only 24,157 getting the jab on Saturday. Health officials said this was because of the inadequate numbers of doses. “However, we have more than 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccine as on Sunday,” Dr Deshmukh said, adding, “While the pace of vaccinations will be dependent on the number of doses we get, the supply is getting regularised.”

Also Read | How Pune Police is using Twitter to spread Covid awareness

According to an analysis by the district health department, in the rural areas of Pune, as many as 7.53 lakh beneficiaries were administered Covishield while 69,358 got Covaxin across 405 centres. In Pune Municipal Corporation areas, across 182 vaccination centres a total of 6.59 lakh persons have got Covishield jabs while 87,792 were administered Covaxin. In the Pimpri Chinchwad area, across 83 vaccination centres a total of 3.17 lakh were administered Covishield doses while Covaxin was administered to 26,097 beneficiaries.

The overall figures for Pune district show that a total of 17.30 lakh persons were administered Covishield while 1.83 lakh have been given Covaxin doses.