Over 2.5 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has now fully vaccinated more than 2.5 crore people against Covid-19, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.

As schools are set to reopen from Monday, state health authorities have stepped up the pace of vaccination. Overall, more than eight crore vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

“For October, the proposed allocation of Covishield doses from the Centre is 1.80 crore doses while for Covaxin it is 39.74 lakh doses,” Vyas said.

Estimated beneficiaries across the state who are 18 years of age and above total 9.14 crore. In Mumbai, 1.30 crore doses, the highest in the state, have been administered so far followed by Pune at 1.07 crore.



Till October 2, 3.05 crore beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 have got the first vaccine dose while 77 .14 lakh have been fully vaccinated. In the 45 years and above category, as many as 2.5 crore beneficiaries have got the first dose while 1.5 crore are fully vaccinated. Over 10 lakh healthcare workers and more than 17 lakh frontline workers are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Dr Pramod Jog, member of the state Covid paediatric task force, said as part of their guidelines to reopen schools, they had recommended that as soon as vaccination is introduced for children, it should be arranged in a systematic manner.

“We have also urged school authorities not to put too much academic pressure on children immediately, apart from arrranging for counselling of vulnerable children whose family members had to deal with the Covid crisis,” Jog told the Indian Express.

The other guidelines include screening of children daily for fever and cough and promoting more trips by school buses. “We have also said all teachers should be fully vaccinated and should at all times wear a mask,” Jog added.