Over 2.5 crore get the jab in Maharashtra, close to 33 lakh vaccinated in Pune district

Pune district authorities have been able to vaccinate 32.59 lakh beneficiaries till June 9. Of these, the maximum doses have been administered to people belonging in the above 45 age group, with 17.95 lakh people getting the first dose and 4.2 lakh receiving their second shot.

Across the state, a total of 2.5 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

In Pune district among the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.71 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 13,974 have got their second shot.

Among healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 91,756 have got both doses. There are 2.26 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 90,138 have been fully vaccinated.

According to a district health department report, in Pune city, over 12 lakh vaccine doses have been administered. Data till June 6 shows that a total of 1.71 lakh in the 18-44 age group and 3.18 lakh in the above 45 age group have got their first shots. In these groups, 4,736 and 55,403 have got both doses so far.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (health) Pune circle that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur, said that they have a capacity to inoculate nearly 80,000 people daily across 600 centres.

“However, we are getting doses in small batches. The last time we got vaccines was two days ago… 29,000 doses of Covaxin and 29,500 shots of Covishield. As such, on some days, the pace of vaccination shows down. However, that’s not the case on all days. For instance, on June 9, our target was to inoculate 25,940 beneficiaries but we were able to vaccinate 27,513 people,” Dr Deshmukh said.

“We are expecting a larger number of vaccines to arrive in the next 10 days,” he added.

Meanwhile Mumbai has administered vaccine doses to nearly 40 lakh beneficiaries while Thane has been able to give the jab to 19.11 lakh beneficiaries.

Vaccination of students going abroad expedited

Pune Municipal corporation health authorities said a special drive that was organised for four days had ensured that at least 1,500 students who wanted to travel abroad for higher studies were given a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

“We are now waiting for the CoWin app to be updated so that it will be easier for more students and persons wanting to travel abroad to apply,” said a PMC health official.

Vaccine on Wheels initiative reaches out to 10,000

PMC, via its Vaccine on Wheels initiative, has been able to reach out to more than 10,000 beneficiaries including those with special needs, as well as residents of old age homes and mental rehabilitation centres. A special drive was conducted on Thursday at orphanages and old age homes.