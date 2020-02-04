Over 150 students join anti-CAA protest in Pune

At the anti-CAA protest in Pune on Monday. (Express photo) At the anti-CAA protest in Pune on Monday. (Express photo)

The slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, ‘Awaaz do, Hum ek hai’ and ‘Modi-Shah Savdhan, Hum leke aae hai Samvidhan’ reverberated at a protest meet against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) near Azam Campus on Monday. Organised under the banner of ‘Friends of Constitution’, the protest witnessed a gathering of over 150 students from various educational institutions in Pune.

Hailing from Assam, Sulekha Mondal recalled the day her name was missing in the NRC list. “The black act that the government has implemented is wrong for the people and is just instigating a Hindu-Muslim debate. They asked for our documentation and when the list came out, my name was missing while the rest of my family had their names in it. Despite providing all the documents, my name was missing. After many efforts, my name was finally added in the final list… The government is confused… First they said that NPR is the first step of NRC. Then they say that the two are unrelated. This is nothing but betraying the Constitution and our rights,” Mondal said.

At the protest, FTII’s students union president, Rajashri Majumdar, said the economy of the country was in a slump and a “list of the number of unemployed youth in every state should be made instead of a citizens’ list”. “Bangladesh’s GDP is more than ours. Why would they come here?” he asked.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App