Over 1,250 posts vacant in PMC’s health dept for at least four years

A protest by AAP leader Dr Abhijit More and others on Tuesday about medical facilities that have been lying “unused” at the Bindumadhav Thackeray Hospital for the last eight years has also brought into sharp focus the number of posts of doctors, specialists, nurses and Class IV staff that have been lying vacant for four to five years.

Currently, over 1,250 posts — from Class I to Class IV — are lying vacant at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department. According to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), while as many as 15 posts for specialists such as gynaecologists, radiologists, paediatricians, cardiologists and others were vacant, only one post has been filled so far.

Of the 216 vacant posts of medical officers, only 164 had been filled and of the 983 Class III vacant posts, including those of nurses and other medical staff, 525 have been filled.

Of the 1,400 Class IV posts, only 650 have been filled, said Anil Mulay, deputy municipal commissioner of PMC.

The shortage of medical personnel is worrying as the civic body runs as many as 18 maternity nursing homes, the 400-bed Kamala Nehru General Hospital and the 120-bed Naidu Hospital, as well as 47 dispensaries. On an average, 8,000 patients are treated in PMC hospitals and clinics every day.

However, the posts have been lying vacant due to a government resolution issued a few years ago, which restricted the process of filling up vacant posts across departments.

But, said Mulay, the civic body has made a special appeal to the state government so that it’s able to recruit personnel at the health department. The PMC has also urged the government to consider filling up the posts urgently, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of Health, PMC.

Highlighting the shortage of personnel, Dr More, who staged the protest on Tuesday, cited the example of the Thackeray Hospital in Kothrud. Although the six-storey building was built eight years ago, only one storey with an outpatient department was operational. PMC health officials, however, said that a meeting will be held on September 4 to discuss the issue.