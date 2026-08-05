Over 12,000 resident doctors on indefinite protest in Pune from Wednesday

An approximate 12,000 resident doctors from across 32 government and corporation run medical colleges have announced an indefinite protest from Wednesday, as they oppose a proposed move to register homoeopathy practitioners, who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Doctors with the Indian Medical Association have also intensified their state wide protest that commenced on Tuesday. “Withdrawal of medical services that was initiated today will continue on Wednesday. From August 6 there will be indefinite withdrawal of services which will include emergency services,” IMA – Maharashtra office bearers announced late on Tuesday evening.

IMA doctors said there was a complete lack of assurance from the government regarding the CCMP certified homeopathy practitioners registration issue. In Pune, over 5,000 doctors who are registered members of the Indian Medical Association, Pune also shut their clinics and did not attend Out Patient Department (OPDs) as a mark of protest. Dr Alka Kshirsagar, President, Pune unit of IMA said that meetings were underway towards the future course of action and they will join in the state’s indefinite stir.