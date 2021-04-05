Over 12,000 new cases, 64 deaths in Pune district

People queue up to get Covid-19 tests done at a hospital in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Pune district registered a whopping 12,494 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

A total of 6,225 cases were from PMC, 3,382 from PCMC and 2,887 from cantonment and rural areas.

On the day, 64 people died of the infection taking the district’s cumulative total to 10,227 deaths. Of these, 41 were from PMC and 16 from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A total of 30,351 samples were tested on Sunday, of which 17,774 were from PMC areas, 6,121 from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 6,456 from Pune rural and cantonment areas.

A total of 58,435 persons with Covid-19 are now in home isolation with 35,795 from PMC and 18,685 from PCMC. A total of 3,955 from Pune rural are in home isolation.

A total of 19,659 are hospitalised, out of which 6,145 are from PMC area, 3,543 are from PCMC. A total of 9,971 are from Pune rural and cantonment areas.

A total of 6,467 recovered on Sunday. Overall, 4.86 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19.