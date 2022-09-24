scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Over 1,160 patients of Omicron BA.2.75 sub-variant in state

As on Friday, there are 3,779 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Routine genome sequencing surveillance is underway for Covid-19 in the state across seven laboratories under INSACOG. According to lab reports, 486 BA. 2.75 cases were reported in the state during the first fortnight of September.

There are a total of 1,161 cases of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron in Maharashtra, according to the the latest report on whole genome sequencing by the state health department.

The latest report suggests that the number of BA.2.75 sub-variant patients is on the rise, while the number of patients of BA.5 variant, which was earlier the dominant one, appears to be reducing. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway, said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate in the report.

According to the report, the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 is 369. A district-wise break up of BA.4 and BA.5 is 249 in Pune, 72 in Mumbai, 16 in Thane, in Nagpur 10, in Raigad seven, in Sangli six, Palghar four
and one each in Kolhapur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Solapur and Satara.

A district-wise break up of BA.2.75 is 512 in Pune, 393 in Mumbai, 154 in Nagpur, 26 in Yavatmal, in Chandrapur 20, in Solapur 15, in Gondia six, Gadchiroli 23, Bhandara three, two each in Akola, Amaravati, Wardha and Washim and one in Sangli.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:54:01 am
In NCP stronghold Baramati, Sitharaman hits out at Pawars

