Over 1,100 Pune police personnel get Covid booster jabs

Over 1,100 cops from three police jurisdictions in Pune district—Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural—have received their booster shots of Covid19 vaccines as part of the immunisation drive for healthcare and frontline workers across the country.

Police personnel in the district began getting their “precaution doses” on Tuesday, a day after the national immunisation drive for healthcare and frontline workers started.

The number of the Pune city police personnel who received booster shots till Wednesday evening was 486. From January 1 to 12 (Wednesday), the Pune city police, which have a strength of around 7,600 personnel and officers, reported 361 Covid infections. Of these, three required hospitalisation.

And 415 personnel of the Pimpri Chinchwad police were given booster vaccines. The force has a strength of close to 2,700 personnel. From January 1 to 12, the force reported 65 Covid cases, of whom five required hospitalisation.

In the first two days of the booster drive, 220 personnel and officers of the 2,500-strong Pune rural police received the jabs.